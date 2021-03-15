There is a distant glimmer of normalcy in the arts and entertainment world, as restaurants open back up for outdoor dining and entertainment (and indoor dining at limited capacity, expected as early as Wednesday, March 17—just in time for St. Patrick's Day), performance venues and gallery get creative in the virtual world, and as we shift to the Red Tier. Here are a few events to look forward to in the near future.
Open submissions for Slowfiber's Monterey Bay Fashion Revolution Week-2021 Virtual Fashion Show
Jaki Canterbury, owner of Slowfiber in Monterey, advocates for mending and making over buying. Come April, she wants to virtually display what locals can do with textiles. She is currently looking for entries for a virtual fashion show. Entries must have been created in 2020 or 2021 and can be an entire outfit or a wearable accessory. They also must speak to the Fashion Revolutionary concept of rights, relationships and revolution, which is outlined at fashionrevolution.org. Canterbury will field all entries before displaying winning outfits in the fashion show.
Details are outline in the application form.
"Seeing and Being Seen," an online talk with Michelle Dunn Marsh
Photographer Michelle Dunn Marsh is a first-generation American of Burmese and Irish decent who has had the privilege of working alongside a number of equally extraordinary photographers. She gives attendees a taste of her new photographic memoir, Seeing and Being Seen: A Personal History of Photography, celebrating many of the incredible photographers. She highlights some of her own work as well as lessons she's learned working with the greats including William Christenberry, Ellen Mark, Sylvia Plachy, Catherine Chalmers and others.
4-5pm Tuesday, March 16. $10 for nonmembers; free for members. 625-5181, photography.org.
PacRep's British Invasion tribute concert at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center
PacRep was one of the many organizations taking advantage of all that open space at the Fairgrounds. On Wednesday night, they bring an ode to British bands of the last century such as the Police, U2, the Rolling Stone, Queen and, of course, the Beatles. Their songs will be performed by the Echo Boomers as well as PacRep's Rhett Wheeler. It's a drive-in style concert, but just a short walk a away, there will refreshment will be on sale.
Wednesday, March 17. 6:30pm show sold out; second 9pm show, tickets still available; gates open at 5:30pm. Monterey County Fair and Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $75/vehicle. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
Marty O'Reilly Solo Show and Dinner at Fernwood
First thing's first, this is a limited-capacity show (for obvious reasons). PSA aside, Marty O'Reilly comes back to us to one his favorite haunts while touring on the Central Coast. He won't be with his Old Soul Orchestra, but the musical treat promises to be just as special anyway. This night is a concert and dinner show. Heading the kitchen will be Coast Big Sur's Nick Balla, who offers a prix fixe menu (with vegetarian and gluten-free options available, if advance notice is given). Two seatings will be available for this special combo package.
5:30-7:30pm (early seating); 8-10pm (late seating), Wednesday March 17. Fernwood Resort, 47200 Highway, Big Sur. $176-$528. folkyeah.com.
