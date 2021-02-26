There is a distant glimmer of normalcy in the arts and entertainment world, as restaurants open back up for outdoor dining (and entertainment) and performance venues and gallery get creative in the virtual world. Here are a few events to look forward to in the near future.
Salinas Valley Fair Poster Contest
There are only a few hours left to submit a poster design for the Salinas Valley Fair (which is set for May of this year). Designs must be fair themed—think blue ribbons, barn animals, and rides—and original. No trademarked images are allowed. Digital renderings must be high-resolution on compatible file types (see details on their website) and submitted via email. Hand-drawn designs must be dropped off physically. Winners are announced March 2, and are awarded a brand new iPad Mini 2.
Entries must be sent in today, Friday, Feb. 26. Digital submission sent should be sent to jh@salinasvalleyfair.com. Hand-drawn submissions must be dropped off at the Fair Offices at 625 Division St., King City. (831) 385-3243, salinasvalleyfair.com.
Monthly Palenke Arts Concert featuring AZA
The sound of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco and Saharan Africa is streaming this Saturday through the very capable hands of AZA, a band started by Berber musicians Fattah Abbou and Mohamed Aoualou. They bring a selection of tunes representative of their culture and the influences surrounding the Moroccan region.
6-7:15pm Saturday, Feb. 27. Find more information at palenkearts.com.
Central Coast Art Association Online Juried Art Show
Everyone has an opinion and Central Coast Art Association wants yours. For the second year in a row, they'll be holding an Online All Members Juried Art Show and they want the public to chime in. Peruse the 67 submissions, which showcase a variety of mediums and subject matter, find the corresponding reference number, artist and title and email your vote to CCAABobbie@gmail.com. Voting opens March 1 and closes on March 7, but the works are viewable now and will be on display through April 30.
Voting opens Monday, March 1. Find the works at centeralcoastartassociation.com.
