Welcome to the Orange Tier, Monterey County. As restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues make some adjustments and prepare for a big transition, here are few virtual and non-virtual events to put on you calendars.
There is no shortage of deep local history in Monterey County. Join Monterey Public Library online for a History Slam on Saturday, April 10 from 10am-4pm. Experts will provide hot takes on well-known local history and talk about people and topics such as Flora Woods (the Madam of Cannery Row), the Point Alones Chinese fishing villages and more. Register at montereypl.libcal.com for login details.
Wine, food and music is something Folktale Winery, located on 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, always has on tap even during these lean times. Though you have to make a reservation (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com, the small bit of planning is worth it for a pared down winery experience and local musical acts like the Al James Duo playing from 3-5pm on Saturday, April 10 and John Paul Hodge from 11am-1:30pm on Sunday, April, 11.
Speaking of a good drink, have you raised a glass to National Poetry Month yet? If not, Pearl Hour, located on 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey is giving you a chance to experience some live poetry from Chris Siders. Siders's poetry is bold and unapologetic and tackles complex social issues through a deeply personal lens. Hear a few stanzas before the jazz ensues at 8pm on Sunday, April 11. Find out more information at pearlhour.com.
Need more reason to celebrate the arts from home? Join Palenke Arts and their partners from the You Will Rise Project as they look back on their Arts Against Bullying Campaign's ten year anniversary. You can find the full schedule of the celebration at artsagainstbullying.com. It happens on 2pm on Sunday, April 11.
Get inspired by the artists, creators and entrepreneurs behind Monterey's The Shop. Arts Council for Monterey County interviews the creative minds behind the retail space/arts studio/commissary kitchen at noon on Wednesday, April 14. Find the livestream on the Arts Council Facebook page at facebook.com/artsmonterey.
