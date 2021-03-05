There is a distant glimmer of normalcy in the arts and entertainment world, as restaurants open back up for outdoor dining (and entertainment) and performance venues and gallery get creative in the virtual world. Here are a few events to look forward to in the near future.
"Pshaw!" - George Bernard Shaw at Ninety performed by Howard Burnham
Bridging the divide between theater and history, and characters and their writers, a local actor embodies the spirit of playwright George Bernard Shaw next. As he does, Burnham writes his own plays in the voice of whatever figure he lands on that day. His ode to Shaw is just one of two theater giants he will embody for the month of March, or Theatre month.
5:30pm, Saturday, March 6. Limited "seating" for the webinar is available and registration is required. Find details for registration here.
Wharf Walks with Tim Thomas
The Monterey Wharf has seen many a fishing season, despite its current state as a tourist attraction. Local historian Tim Thomas continues to unearth that history through (now) monthly Wharf Walks. This time around, he's focusing on the expansive sardine, the fish that started an entire industry and eventually gave Cannery Row its name. If you miss this one, don't fret. It happens every month on the first Sunday.
10am-noon, Sunday March 7. For ages 10+ only. Prices vary and group rates are available. RSVP required by calling (831) 521-3304 or emailing timsardine@yahoo.com.
Live streaming Vetiver, Meg Baird and Suzanne Vallie from Henry Miller Memorial Library
We know—you and everyone else misses live music, especially in as picturesque of scenery as Big Sur's Henry Miller Memorial Library. Streaming is no substitute for the real thing, but the boutique showrunner ((folkYEAH)) has figure it's better than nothing and sweetened the deal with a dreamy lineup. For several days, expect to hear from the likes of American folk band Vetiver, the tantalizing vocals of Meg Baird, and Big Sur's own Suzanne Vaille.
Live streaming at various times from now until March 7. Streaming options begin from $10. Find details here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.