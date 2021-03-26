Welcome to the Red Tier, Monterey County. As restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues make some adjustments and prepare for a big transition, here are few virtual and non-virtual events and contests to put on you calendars.
Everything you ever wanted to know about bees and wasp is being complied by the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History in a presentation, Digital Science Saturday: Bees, Wasps, Honey and Hives. Learn the difference between the black and yellow pollinators, how they live, and how they produce honey on Saturday, March 27 at 10am. The video will be available on the museum's YouTube Channel.
Another month, another session brought to us by the Monterey Symphony. This month's Balcony Session spotlights husband and wife duo, cellist Mark Walker and principal flute player Dawn Walker, with a cameo from the Symphony's executive director Nicola Reilly on violin. This session will be streamed live from the newly renovated Pacific Grove Library. If you happen to walk by the library on Saturday, March 27 at 4pm you may hear the sounds of Vivaldi's "Il Pastor Fido," with some pieces from Haydn and Corelli thrown in there too. But because you cannot technically stop, gather and listen to the music, you may also want to be in front of your computer where you can listen and see the full extent of the session via the livestream which you can find at montereysymphony.org.
Vân-Ánh Võ aka Vanessa Võ is coming to a screen near you thanks to the Seaside-based arts education nonprofit Palenke Arts and their monthly global music concert series. Võ is an Emmy-winning composer and best known for her expertise with the 16-string dan tranh or zither. The virtual concert happens on Sunday, March 28 from 7-8pm. Donations are welcome. Find streaming details at palenkearts.com.
SpectorDance's annual Choreographer's Showcase is among one of the many cultural offerings that have really leaned into the challenge of figuring out how to remain creative in a virtual world. This year's showcases goes virtual and features works from eight dancers from all over the country. The showcase happens virtually on Saturday, March 27 at 7:30pm and again on Sunday, March 28 at 3pm. A discussion follows each performance. Tickets begin at a pay-what-you-can rate of $5-$10, then $20 for adults, and $15 for military, children and seniors. Find out more at spectordance.org or by emailing franspector5@gmail.com.
Another offering from Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History makes use of another technology: audio tours. On Wednesday, March 31 the museum launches this series with a tour of the Coastal Recreation Trail. The guide will explain some of the scenery and talk about the scientific and cultural importance of the trail. The second tour is also available and will talk about the Pacific Grove Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. Find the guides here.
