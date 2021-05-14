Now that your tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium or the National Steinbeck Center have been booked, here are few more virtual and in-person events to fill your free time.
Do you make art? Pacific Grove Art Center would gladly take it off your hands for their Tiny Treasures show and fundraiser. A maximum of three pieces can be submitted and must be no larger than eight by 10 inches, including frame, and not exceed even inches in depth. Each piece must be ready to hang on the wall during the show (and reopening), scheduled (tentatively) for July 2 from 7-9pm at PGAC, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Every work of art will be displayed with a “voting box” where people can deposit their purchased raffle tickets, at the end of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn per piece and takes it home. The art center will be ready to receive donations from Wednesday through Saturday from noon-5pm and Sunday from noon-4pm from now until June 24. Find out more information at pgartcenter.org.
The first round of the Monterey Outdoor Market is coming to Custom House Plaza (located behind the Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey). The plaza will host a number of art and food vendors and food trucks. Admission is free, but be sure to bring a few dollars to taste some speciality food items and sift through some artisan wares. More information can be found at montereyoutdoormarket.com. The event runs Saturday, May 15, from 10am-6pm and Sunday, May 16 from 10am-5pm.
There are still corners of the West that truly can never be known. Ansel Adams’ photographed the peaks and valleys of Yosemite and yet there is still so much to explore. Photographer Ingeborg Gerdes does the same, except her West has a human imprint. She does landscapes that inspire awe, it may just be of an agricultural field or a desolate or sparsely populated town. She does portraits too, choosing to portray people as they are, wrinkled or exasperated from hard work, or carefree and enjoying the hot summer sun. The late Gerdes’ work is now on display in solo retrospective Out West for the Center of Photographic Art (Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel), viewable until June 20. Tune in for a virtual walk through and opening on May 15 from 4-5pm with curator emerita Sandra Phillips. 625-5181, photography.org.
Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St., Monterey) is putting textile designer Kaffe Fassett in conversation with his niece painter Erin Lee Gafill. Chances are, you’ve probably heard of these two and are familiar with their work as solo artists. But they do have a common thread: color. It is abundant in their work and an irremovable characteristic despite Fasset primarily working with fabric and thread and Gafill working with paint. Color Duet, the exhibition shows the pair playing off each other’s creative process and taking turns in each other’s medium. The exhibit also corresponds to the book that Fassett and Erin released together in the early days of the pandemic. A virtual opening happens on May 13, at 5:15pm. It’s free for members and $10 for general public access. Registration details can be found at montereyart.org.
Every Wednesday from 4-9pm at the Salinas Sports Complex, a flurry of food trucks line up outside of the arena selling everything from elote and birria, to grilled cheese, to macarons and carne asada fries. There’s no admission fee, but definitely bring a few bucks to sample tortas, tacos, hot dogs and more. Did we mention there will be live music? Follow fan-favorite Tortas Al 100 on Instagram (instagram.com/tortasal100) for updates and details. Can't make it? Find the Salinas Sports Complex at 1034 N. Main St., Salinas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.