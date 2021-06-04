Fire up the kiln, Monterey GlassWorks is opening their giant garage door to reveal the inner-workings of their glassblowing studio. On June 5 starting at 3pmvisitors can drop by, bring a beer, nosh on some appetizers and watch glass blowers at work, including artists-in-residence Aya Oki and Hannah Brimer. For $25 you can try to blow some glass yourselves too. The studio is located at 801 California Ave., Sand City and more details can be found at montereyglassworks.com.
Virtually meet the newest members of Carmel Art Association, the city's oldest gallery that happens to also be member-run. Joining their nearly 100-strong roster are Ben Anderson, Robin Sawyer, Cindy Wilbur, Sibyl Johnson and Ann Arts. Maybe you know them? Maybe you don't. Either way, get acquainted with them for the opening of their shared show the 2021 Inaugural Exhibition for New Artist Members, which opens with a virtual reception on Zoom. See the show in-person Thursdays through Mondays from 10am-5pm through the end of June. CCA is located on Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. Or view it anytime, anywhere at carmelart.org.
Monterey’s favorite little alternative theater is back, thanks to a new business model. Paper Wing Theater has taken to serving meals with their theatrical and entertainment performances at their new Monterey location, 711 Cannery Row, Suite i. Officially, the theater is now called Paper Wing Theater and Supper Club. They’re now taking reservations for a brunch and magic show by Magic Man Miguel on Sunday June 6. Seating can be arranged for three, two-hour slots at 10am, noon and 2pm. Go to paperwing.com for more information.
Take a walk with local historian Tim Thomas. On Sunday, June 6 from 10am-noon, he leads another round of Wharf Walks. Every month is a different topic or economic history for Monterey, and in this romp, it’ll be all about salmon fishing. Spots are limited and prospective guests can make a reservation by calling (831) 521-3304 or emailing Thomas at timsardine@yahoo.com.
The Weston Scholarship rewards budding young film photographers from community colleges and high schools all around the county. Since the scholarship’s creation 375 scholarships have been awarded to up-and-coming film photographers. See what the next generation of film photographers have captured through their lenses at the Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St. Monterey). The scholarship exhibition is viewable in-person from 11am-5pm daily (except for Wednesdays) until August 22. Visit montereyart.org or 372-5477 for more detailed information about visiting in person.
