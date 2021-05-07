No excuses. Whether you’re staying home for the foreseeable future, or ready to stretch your legs and explore the real world again, the world of arts and culture in Monterey County is accessible to all. Here’s just a few events to look forward to this weekend, and beyond.
A new show is coming to Gallery MAR Carmel. Excavations is a group show by Portland Oregon artist Gwen Davidson and Carmel Valley glass artist Nick Leonoff. The show opens tomorrow, Saturday, May 8 from 5-7pm. The group effort shows off the geometric nature of Davidson’s paintings, while the natural blues, yellows and earth tones echo the organic shapes of Leonoff’s work. The show is open to the public with precautions, so come prepared with a mask. The gallery is located at Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. Find more information by calling 624-2000 or emailing gallerymarcarmel@gmail.com.
Speaking of art shows not to miss, while you’re in Carmel you might want to drop by Carmel Art Association, located on Dolores between Fifth and Sixth in Carmel. They’re opening the month of May with group shows and individual exhibitions, including My Monterey by Monterey-based artist Mark Farina, who captures the overlooked everyday scenery of his town in a series of paintings. They all run through the end of month on May 31. Make a private appointment or drop by when they’re opening Thursdays through Mondays, 10am-5pm. Call 250-3347 or visit carmelart.org for more information.
If you haven’t caught on to the resurging love for spoken word poetry, let Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium be your guide. Their whole thing is bringing the expertise and works of poets to local audiences. The next virtual gathering features the poetry of Marc Zegans and Samuel Salerno. Both have published books of poetry, and Zegans has recorded two spoken word albums. The virtual display happens 2pm Sunday, May 9. Email jfellguth@sbcglobal.net by 5pm on Saturday, May 8 for log-in details.
The Shop, located at 1271 Tenth St. in Monterey, isn’t just a shop that supports local artists. According to one of their T-shirts printed by co-founder Chris Powers, The Shop is “supported by local artists.” The cornerstone of up-and-coming entrepreneurship puts that all on display during a pop-up from 11am-3pm on Saturday, May 8 (just in time to grab some last-minute Mother’s Day gifts). Browse original prints, clothing, art and candles made by local artisans, and pick up treats from the businesses cooking up their goods in The Shop’s kitchen. Find more details at theshopmonterey.com
In the mood for theater? Eclectic Collective Productions has one more round of virtual showings of three short plays at 7pm on May 7 and 8 from experienced playwrights Janice Rocke, Nina Solomita and David Norum, who tackle big societal issues, including policing and sheltering the unsheltered. According to the collective, the three plays will be “woven together to tell the big story of marginalized people,” in a presentation they call Same as it Never Wasn’t. Find it streaming on YouTube. In lieu of admission–and sticking to the themes of their play–they’ll instead use the livestream as a way to raise funds for local nonprofits trying to find solutions to the problems highlighted.
Dog’s best friend, Max’s Helping Paws is reimagining their annual Paws for a Cause Fundraiser and it kicked off last week with a drive in showing of Grease. But the crusade to make sure all dogs are taken care of continues with a virtual silent auction, opportunities to fun a specific pet, and a live stream performance of the Money Band. All of it ends tomorrow, May 8 and it’s all accessible on their website maxshelpingpaws.org.
