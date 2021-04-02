Welcome to the Red Tier, Monterey County. So far it looks like we're staying put. As restaurants, movie theaters and other entertainment venues make some adjustments and prepare for a big transition, here are few virtual and non-virtual events and contests to put on you calendars.
Michael Alvarez, who grew up in the Monterey and Salinas area and is currently a guest teacher at the Western Stage in Salinas. Alvarez directs the interactive virtual murder mystery Underneath the Freeways of Los Angeles: A Virtual Interactive Experience, written by Matthew Paul Olmos. Described as Chinatown meets Clue, the play itself is inspired by 1960s-era Los Angeles, particularly Hollenbeck Park, which at the time was newly divided due to a new highway interchange, displacing 15,000 residents of Boyle Heights. The plays happens over Zoom Fridays and Mondays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4pm, beginning Friday April 2 and run through April 29. Tickets are $15-$25. More details about registration and scheduling can be found at echotheatercompany.com/underneath.
The annual countywide Arts Habitat Artists Studio Tour has been pushed back. Until it actually happens in October, Arts Habitat is bringing the tour to you. Participants of the tour will have at least some of their work displayed at the Pacific Grove Art Center in the Tour Exhibition. PGAC is located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove and the Tour Exhibition is viewable April 2-29, Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon-5pm and Sundays from noon-4pm. Call 375-2208 for more. To virtually view and buy artwork from the exhibition, visit mcarttour.org.
The Sunrise Challenge tasks local residents to get up before the crack of dawn to snap a photo of the sunrise at the beginning of every year. Those photos—whether the sun comes out or not—are then curated into an exhibition. This year the exhibit will be framed at the Bennett Sculpture Carmel right next door to Cultura Comida Y Bebida located on Dolores Street between Fifth and Six avenues in Carmel. Stop by and take a look at the all the morning glory before it closes on April 3. For more information go to facebook.com/sunrisechallenge.
On Sunday April 4, from 10am-noon talk a walk through history with local historian Tim Thomas for his monthly Wharf Walk. He'll take groups (limited in size and all wearing masks) through the Monterey Wharf and off up local knowledge of the peoples and industries that made Monterey what it is today. this month's theme will explore the squid industry. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Thomas at (831) 521-3304 or emailing him at timsardine@yahoo.com. Group rates are available and tours are appropriate for ages 10 and up. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 10-15. Tours meet at the pink Harbor House, located at at the Old Fisherman's Wharf.
Runners on your mark, get set, go outside. Big Sur Land Trust's 2021 Race for Open Space is here and goes virtual. Run, walk or hike any green open space near you or choose your own adventure on any Big Sur Land Trust property such as Mitteldorf Preserve or Glen Devon Ranch. The competition can be completed between April 4-25 individually or in teams. Registration prices vary from $30-$50. Prices will increase by tomorrow, April 3. While you're warming up visit bigsurlandtrust.org and read up on their mission to create more open access recreational spots.
