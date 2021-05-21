California will officially reopen on June 15. But until then, there are still plenty of virtual experiences to enjoy from the comfort of your desk, err, couch.
Monterey Peninsula College Theatre Company is looking to 2020 as their muse. Their latest presentation, Perseverance, is inspired by themes of endurance and forging ahead. The livestream theatrical show is made up of 13 solo student performances melded into one. Think a blend of monologues, songs, dance numbers, music and spoken word pieces stitched together – and viewed from the comfort of your home. This is a one-time show performed at 7:30pm on Friday, May 21. The performance is free, but donations are appreciated. Reserve your space at mpc.edu/theatre.
Also happening online, on Saturday, May 22 at 5:30pm, historical interpreter and actor Howard Burnham tackles the legacy of English painter William Hogarth. Burnham writes and performs the biographical piece William Hogarth: Artist of His Age on Zoom and then holds a Q&A. Tickets are free but “seating” is limited. Register at bit.ly/MCTAHogarth.
We know, you miss Henry Miller Memorial Library and all the things that come with being a little literary community hub in the middle of the woods. Join the library in its next virtual poetry series which include a few stanzas each from Melissa Christine Goodrum, Jennifer Dotson, Matt Sedillo and Richard Jones. The virtual get together happens on Sunday, May 23 at 4pm. Email lschulkind@yahoo.com for zoom details.
