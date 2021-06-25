Live music is making a full comeback in all kinds of ways. Including alongside a glass of wine. Puma Road's tasting room has several musical acts scheduled including John Vicino playing on June 25 and Linda Arceo on June 26. Performances are from 5-7pm. The Puma Road Tasting Room is located at 281 Alvarado St., Monterey. Find out more details by calling 747-1911.
Feel safer drinking, dining and listening to music outdoors? Folktale Winery, located at 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel, has several musical acts booked in the wine garden. The lineup includes James Murray on June 26 from 3-5pm, John Paul Hodge on June 27 from 11:30am-1:30pm and Daniel Cortés on June 27 from noon-2pm. Reservations are still required and you can make them by visiting folktalewinery.com or calling 293-7500.
The Palenke Arts open mic is returning tonight, June 25 starting at 6:30pm. The arts nonprofits teams up with Monterey's Epicenter to bring the popular open mic night that centers the voices of youth, BIPOC and the LGBTQI+ community. Drop by at 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside and don't forget to RSVP on Facebook.
Teijdo Collective, located at 13 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel is partnering with secondhand clothiers Velveteen Tangerine for a monthly open-air market. It''ll take place the last Saturday of every month, which is tomorrow June 26 from 11am-5pm.
Speaking of partnerships and monthly marketplaces, Franklin Street Collaborative located at 201 W. Franklin St., Monterey has launched a series of partnerships and pop-ups just for the summer. They pair lifestyle goods, sweet treats and beverages on Tuesdays (4-7pm) and Saturdays (11am-2pm) until June 29. Go to franklinstreetcollaborative.com for more information.
Local artist and mentor Andrew Jackson has a new show in town. Andrew Jackson: Castroville Lights is a solo show of 20-plus new works, including oil paintings and prints on metal. The show officially opens at the Sylvan Gallery located at 613 Ortiz Ave #A, Sand City in a reception on June 26 from noon-4pm. More information at sylvan.gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.