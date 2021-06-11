This Saturday is record store day. Celebrate with Recycled Records (504 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey). They're participating on June 12 and July 17 with a new vinyl release each day. Are you really even cool if you don't like vinyl? Visit their Facebook for updates or give them a ring at 375-5454. They're open daily from 10am-5pm.
Remember having a live show with your beer? XL Public House, located at 127 Main St., Salinas, was known for the combo and it's finally making a comeback. Flaco El Jandro, of Quiensave and other local bands, is making some noise this weekend at the neighborhood pub on Saturday, June 12 at 6pm. Ages 21+ only, no cover.
The Palenke Arts Festival returns at noon-3pm on Sunday, June 13. Just like years past, it will happen in the outdoors at Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon del Rey Blvd., Seaside (across the street from Seaside City Hall). Performances will include all Palenke Arts ensembles such as the Bilingual Youth Chorus, hip-hop dancers, jazz workshop and Tam Tam Sacré, West African drum and dance. Additional performers include Sambadá and the Monterey Peninsula Gospel Community Choir. Grab some food from Aquino’s Birrieria, paint along with the one and only Mr. Paul (aka Paul Richmond), learn some moves at a samba dance class and more. Plus, if you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, a pop-up vaccine clinic will also be available thanks to the Seaside Fire Department and the VNA. For more information visit palenkearts.com.
As the oldest art gallery (member-run too) in Carmel, the Carmel Art Association, has made a name for itself for being a one-stop shop to ogle the works of artists from all around the county. This June, they add six more local member artists to that list in their 2021 Inaugural Exhibition for New Member Artists. You may have heard of their names before: Ben Anderson, Ann Artz, Sibyl Johnson, Craig Lauterbach, Robin Sawyer and Cindy Wilbur. Whether you’re already familiar with their names and works, or need to acquaint yourself with their talent, you can see it all in one place for the entire month of June at CAA, located at Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. For more information on hours and appointments call 250-3347, or visit carmelart.org. They're open Thursday-Monday from 10am-5pm.
Ever the forward-thinkers and collaborators, is it a surprise that Carl Cherry Center (Guadalupe and Fourth, Carmel) is displaying a new exhibition on their walls that responds to the rise of anti-Asian violence and racism? The group exhibition is called Becoming (in)Visible: Countering Asian Hate. It's a study on the collective traumas and history by artists, who by way of their shared Asian race, created several works that challenge and express their identities. Included in the show are artists such as Lisa Solomon, Jerry Takigawa Joe Aki Ouye, Monica Tie, Belle Yang and more through July 9. For more detailed information call 624-7491 or visit, carlcherrycenter.org.
