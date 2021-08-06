Guess what? It's Car Week. And there will be 20-plus events around town for the next ten days. Here are a few of the Weekly's highlights.
Now back to your regularly scheduled programming. Carmel Valley Fiesta is back and spans the entire weekend. It includes a barbecue, live entertainment, a dog show, a footrace at Garland Ranch and a classic car show. It runs from Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7. All proceeds made from the vendors go toward Carmel Valley Kiwanis, who put that money into scholarships for local students. Visit cvkclub.org for more.
Let the Monterey Public Library come to you. Keep your eyes peeled on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a 30-foot white bus painted with library patrons and supporters. It's just like the library, but on wheels instead. Read about their long-awaited return and get their full scheduled here.
A colorful celebration of Oaxaca is coming to Seaside on Aug. 8 from 10am-5pm. The Oaxacan culture, which is not so unfamiliar in the city of Seaside, is on full display, with dancing, music, activities and food vendors at Laguna Grande Park (across City Hall). Find more information here.
Cheers to the "Salad Bowl of the World." Get a sampling of all that the Salinas Valley has to offer in terms of specialty produce items, local dishes, wines, beers and more at the Salinas Valley Food and Wine Festival in Oldtown Salinas. Tickets are $55 in advance, or $65 on the day. Buy them online at salinasvalleyfoodandwine.com.
