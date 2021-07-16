Ch...ch...ch...changes are happening at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History. If you haven't already dropped by, they have a new exhibit that bridges the museum's extensive collection with local history and science of the climate crisis they're calling Changes. The museum is also opening up a new art exhibit, Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth which conveys messages of biodiversity and other natural science-related topics with the cloth quilting and other artistic mediums. All pieces were created by Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. It opens today, Friday, July 16. Current hours are 10am-4pm Thursdays through Mondays. Find more information at pgmuseum.org.
PacRep is taking a final bow of their drive-thru concert series at the Monterey County Fairgrounds (2004 Fairground Road, Monterey). The concert is Buddy and Friends and it pays tribute to the gone-too-soon rock ‘n’ roll icon Buddy Holly. Musicians will dress up like it’s the 1950s and perform popular songs from the era. Tickets are $75 per car (with special pricing for some groups) with the option of sitting or tailgating (camper seats are highly recommended). It happens 7:30pm on Saturday, July 17. Spots are limited so call the box office (622-0100) to reserve a ticket.
Author and illustrator Nina Ashton stops by River House Books for a reading and discussion of her two nature-inspired children's books, Sammy’s Quest and Baby Hummer Grows Up. The event is free, and happens Sunday, July 18 from 2-3pm. River House Books is located at 208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel.
A love letter to classic motorcycles is here. For three days starting July 16 through July 18, old-school—and by old-school we mean from the 1920s onward—motorcycles take over the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (1021 Highway 68, Salinas) in the American Historical Racing Motorcycle Association Classic Moto Fest. There are plenty of opportunities to watch trials and races on (and off) the track, as well as chances to view the vehicles more closely. Tickets and camping passes are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.