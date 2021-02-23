Set in Carmel-by-the-Sea, two CIA agents and former lovers are reunited years after a traumatic hostage situation in Vienna, Austria. Together, they mull over whether or not their agent had been compromised. This, in short, is the premise of American author Olen Steinhauer's spy fiction All the Old Knives. In 2017, Amazon Studios acquired the rights to make it a film, set in, you guessed it—Carmel.
Now the Amazon feature needs extras and is turning to Monterey County locals. Prospective extras must be at least 18-years-old and need to make a profile through mycastingfile.com. Filming will begin in March, and those interested must be available to work for at least 8-12 hours.
If selected, extras must be legally allowed to work in the U.S. and must bring a valid photo ID and social security card, or a passport, to set to fill out an I-9 form. Pay is $112 for eight hours of work.
It's not the starring roles, which will be filled by Star Trek Beyond's Chris Pine and Westworld's Thandie Newton, but we all have to start somewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.