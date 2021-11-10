Anyone can pull together a few hundred historic race cars, call in food trucks and invite a dozen or so winemakers to pour their wares—if they are well-connected, that is.
And Jeff O’Neill must be pretty well-connected. He not only organized this weekend’s Velocity Invitational at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, he also managed to corral some impressive names.
There will be two 1962 Ferrari GTOs, a couple of ’57 Testarossas. One of the six Daytona Cobras ever built, a 1925 Bugatti T-35, a ’74 March 741, a slew of Porsches and Mustangs and so on. Former IndyCar driver Lyn St. James will be piloting a ’64 Shelby Cobra 289. Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, gets behind the wheel of a Lancia LC2.
The Peterson Museum will be showing off the eclectic collection of James Hetfield, frontman of Metallica. Mika Häkkinen will test his old Formula 1 car against the Corkscrew. There’s a Sip and Savor pavilion full of fine wines, well-known food trucks and more.
“If you love food and love cars, this event is for you,” O’Neill says. “But the whole idea is an experience that appeals to families.”
Children 15 and under get in free (if they are with an adult), so he's on solid footing with the family friendly claim. The four day festival also includes games and entertainment, as well as cycle kart races and other distractions. Car owners are encouraged to show off their vehicles, allow spectators to get close, even hop inside. Guests can take the new Porsche Taycan electric car for a spin—alas, not on the track, but on public roads. There are exhibits and discussions.
There’s a lot going on besides historic cars wheeling around Laguna Seca.
But for aficionados of classic cars and auto racing, the vehicles are enough of a draw. O’Neill is a stickler. The cars must have a significant racing history. And they must be original to their days of real competition, right down to the correct tires.
“My approach was ‘If I was a spectator, what would I like to see,’” O’Neill explains. “It’s an incredibly rare collection of cars.”
In 2019 he created the event as a way to pry these historic beasts out of their garages and bring them before the public. The annual Reunion at Laguna Seca attracts familiar racers. O’Neill wanted collectors to bring hidden gems to the track.
It may have seemed a tough ask. Only a small percentage of the population can afford to own and maintain a 1937 Talbot T26SS or a 1956 Lotus 11 Le Mans, after all, and an even smaller number are willing to risk the investment on the whims of a racetrack. But it worked.
The 2019 event was dubbed the Sonoma Speed Festival. Covid intervened a year ago. For 2021, O’Neill selected Monterey and a new name.
There is an educational aspect to the invitational, as well. From the brass era to the ’80s, spectators experience the evolution of the automobile, at least in O’Neill’s vision. “My hope is to showcase why, for example, a supercharger in 1938 was revolutionary.”
Ponder that one over a glass of sparkling wine (yes, there is a bubbly pavilion, too).
Velocity Invitational happens Nov. 11-14 from 7am-7pm at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. Click here for tickets and further information.
