The 2023 Festival of Languages, Cultures and Ideas kicked off at CSU Monterey Bay this morning, March 9, and continues through the whole day tomorrow. The two-day event features Cuban music groups, local authors, taiko drummers, a Japanese tea ceremony, panel discussions and more.
After a morning t-shirt screen printing workshop, the festivities moved to CSUMB World Theater where former Ukraine ambassador Steven Pifer gave a keynote speech on Russia's War on Ukraine. Pifer served there from 1998 to 2000 and he spent 25 years with the State Department focused on U.S. relations with the former Soviet Union and Europe, as well as arms control and security.
Multiple CSUMB student clubs tabled on the main quad on Thursday afternoon and featured a performance by the Monterey Bay Lion Dance Team. Lion dance is an art form based in ancient Chinese culture and other Asian countries which uses various martial art movements to mimic animals. Student groups included M.E.Ch.A. de CSUMB, Spanish Club, Native American Students United, Asian and Pacific Islander Association Club, Anime Club, and Japan Club.
Associate Professor of Spanish at San Francisco State University Ana Luengo spoke on the Spanish Civil War on Thursday. Luengo received her doctorate at the University of Hamburg, Germany, with a thesis on the collective memory of the Spanish Civil War in the contemporary narrative, which she later published in book form. In Spain, the memory of both the Civil War and the fascist dictatorship is still alive and two laws have been written to regulate how to remember that past and how to repair the damage. However, Professor Luengo contends that, despite some progress in the social and political arenas, these laws are insufficient because they serve to maintain an ideology of continuity with the dictatorship itself. Luengo spoke about how both media and laws can serve as either an impulse or an obstacle to reaching a truly democratic historical justice.
Thursday afternoon included literary readings with local authors Kadiri Vaquer Fernández, Christina van der Plas and Marcos Pico Rentería. They read in Spanish and English from their work and offered commentary and conversation about reading, writing, and the experience of publishing as an author writing Spanish literature in the U.S.
The day is set to finish at 5:30pm with an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) panel discussion. The speakers scheduled are Jason Agpaoa (an active member of the Filipino American National Historical Society), Annamarie Dominno-Cailles (the Senior Advisor at the Student Disability and Accessibility Center) and Dr. Phương Nguyễn, the Associate Professor of US History and Chair of the School of Humanities and Communication.
Friday afternoon will feature a Japanese tea ceremony (1:30pm, Student Center B12, West Lounge) and proper festival reception at 4pm in the World Theater. The tea ceremony will take 45 minutes to complete and will give time to enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and tranquility of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony. (Seating is limited. Be sure to register and arrive on time in order to participate. 20 participants will gather around tables to observe and participate in the tea ceremony. Others can observe from a distance.)
The afternoon and event will continue with Shorinryu Karate Kata with Daniela Setka – learn about one of the indigenous styles of karate to the Okinawan islands, formerly known as the Ryukyu kingdom. Then, musical performances from talented musicians in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (Celine Lee, Andy Avila, Kevin Grether, Eloy Salas, and Marcia Vandervinne, Roxanne Ortiz, Tristan Gianelli) will take place.
Friday will end with Cuarteto León (Cuban Music group comprised of Ali Luna, Russel Rodríguez, David Vila Diéguez, and Charlie Montoya) and Watsonville Taiko & Shinsho-Mugen Daiko (A Quiet Greeting in Colors).
More information about the festival events and registration: csumb.edu/flci.
