The Elephant Conservation Act of 1988 was an effort by the U.S. government to protect a vanishing species across the planet. The law created funding mechanisms to support African elephant conservation and research project, also established criminal and civil penalties for the import or export of ivory from the U.S.
Thirty years later, the Smithsonian Museum of American History has an exhibit to reflect on Americans' relationship with elephants. The exhibit, titled "Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction" opened Nov. 1 in Washington, and will be open until September of 2020.
Among the ivory artifacts and informational panels, there's a quote by former U.S. Rep. Sam Farr, who represented the Monterey Bay area in Congress for 23 years, beginning in 1993 (after the Elephant Conservation Act was signed into law).
“'The United States has been given by fate and history the responsibility of taking a lead role with respect to the preservation and protection of species not only in this country but across the world.' -Rep. Sam Farr, D-CA" the panel reads.
“We love how succinctly the quote sums up the U.S. responsibility to the wider world,” Curator Carlene Stephens says by email.
In a statement, Stephens adds, "Within a time span of about 150 years, Americans transitioned from being mass consumers of ivory goods to enacting legal measures aimed at supporting elephant conservation. Yet these recent efforts may not be enough to counter centuries of consuming ivory.”
