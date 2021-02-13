The world of jazz just became a little quieter. On Feb. 9, the Armando Anthony Corea, better known as Chick Corea, passed away from a rare form of cancer that was diagnosed in its final stages. The announcement of his death was made on Corea's Instagram page on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Corea was a master jazz pianist who grew up surrounded by the genre, thanks to his father who was a jazz trumpeter for a dixieland group in Boston, Massachusetts. Though he developed much of his piano skills and musical style on his own, he began taking piano lessons at the age of 8. He became well known for his preternatural ability for improvisation.
This signature helped him pioneer jazz fusion, a subgenre of jazz that was a natural reaction of the late ’60s and blended jazz with improvisation inspired by rock, Latin, funk and rhythm and blues—all genres that were popular during that time. Coincidentally, this period is when Corea rose to fame. Playing with the other legends and joining the Miles Davis Band during this decade.
In 1969, Corea played the Monterey Jazz Festival for the first time. He founded his first jazz fusion band, Return to Forever, in 1971.
Corea became a familiar face to many Jazz Festival goers returning for both in solo and band performances in 1991, 1995, 2009, 2010 and 2015. He was last featured in the line up in 2017, where he performed with his equal Herbie Hancock in a dual-piano setup.
In one final word to his collaborators and fans he released a statement:
"I want to thank all of those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.
And to my amazing musician friends who have been like family to me as long as I’ve known you: It has been a blessing and an honor learning from and playing with all of you. My mission has always been to bring the joy of creating anywhere I could, and to have done so with all the artists that I admire so dearly—this has been the richness of my life."
Corea died in his Clearwater, Florida home. He was 79 year-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.