Over 12 years, Melinda Collis has built a successful business and devoted following at her vintage clothing store, the Cat's Meow, in New Monterey. Her shop has been through a few chapters here (for her first three months in 2008, the store was in Sand City) and now it's time for another new chapter: She's closing her Monterey location and relocating to Santa Cruz.
Collis built up a collection of unique and artistic pieces over the years, distinct on Lighthouse Avenue among several thrift stores including a well trafficked Goodwill.
She's secretive about her acquisition process, but told the Weekly last year, "I don’t call 1-800-China and say, can I get all the cool shit? There isn’t a day that I’m not looking for something. I reach out, inside the U.S., outside the U.S., to try to find the product I need to find. So I do quite a bit of traveling."
The name of the shop comes from the idea of giving another one of nine lives to a piece of clothing, sometimes through adjustments—"reconstructive surgery," Collis says—to old pieces to make them fit or make them look more modern.
The store remains open with limited hours (noon-5pm Tues-Fri, 11am-6pm Sat, 1-6pm Sun) until the move is complete. The new location will be 104 Lincoln St. in Santa Cruz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.