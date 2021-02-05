On Feb. 6, high school-aged poets from all over the Monterey County, compete in the Poetry Out Loud competition. Students from Alisal, Pacific Grove, Rancho San Juan, Soledad, Gonzales high schools and York School perform spoken word poetry in the competition hosted by the Arts Council for Monterey County in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
Unlike a standard open mic, this poetry contest requires students to learn, memorize and perform classic and contemporary pieces of poetry, encouraging students to study "great poetry," according to press release distribute by the Arts Council on Jan. 26.
The competition is streamed live on the Arts Council's YouTube channel on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 1-2:30pm. The winner of the local competition will then move on to the statewide competition in March 2021. The state champion will advance to the 2021 National Finals later in the spring, where they will have a chance to take home a cut of $50,000 in awards and school stipends.
More than 4 million students have participated in this competition since its inception in 2005.
