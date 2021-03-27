National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's recital of her poem "The Hill We Climb" is having a ripple effect on the local level. It helped usher in Salinas' search for its very own youth poet laureate, and may have even inspired the competitors who participated in the Poetry Out Loud Competition. Now Monterey County is on the search for their very own poet laureate as well.
The search will be headed by the Arts Council for Monterey County and the official nomination period will be launched on the Council's website on July 1. Poets can nominate themselves or be nominated by a Monterey County resident through an online application. The nomination period will end on Aug. 31.
Nominations are limited to Monterey County residents and have to be at least 18 years old. They must also be able to travel countywide and will be paid $2,500 to cover travel costs over their term. The winning poet will begin their services to the county on Jan. 22. Duties will include reading poetry at ceremonial events at the Board of Supervisors or other public meetings; celebrating past and present local poets; attending literary events in coordination with the Arts Council; and more.
For more information, visit arts4mc.org/poetlaureate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.