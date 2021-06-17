Ray Beshoff says he's already done the hard part of getting a pro soccer team to come to Monterey County—getting the United Soccer League to sign off on adding a local team.
But there's still a lot to do, including finding sponsors, crucial to underwriting a team. On Thursday, June 17, Monterey Bay Football Club announced its big sponsor, Montage Health, outside of Montage's Marina wellness center.
"You cannot be successful without sponsorships," Monterey Bay FC Chair and Owner Ray Beshoff said.
Montage CEO Steve Packer said the partnership felt intuitive for what was once primarily a hospital organization but has expanded to urgent care clinics, physical therapy and more wellness-related offerings. "For over a decade we've really been pivoting to go outside the four walls [of the hospital] and upstream," Packer said. "It's all about inspiring the pursuit of optimal health, that's our mission."
Athletics fit into that mission, and Beshoff expects the soccer-forward mentality of Monterey County to help the team succeed.
"We have a tremendous soccer DNA in the city of Salinas," Beshoff said. "And there are hundreds, thousands of boys and girls who play soccer here every weekend."
On the locals note—Coach Frank Yallop noted there will be open tryouts this fall, probably in October. "I'll be looking for local talent for sure, my aim is to get a couple players, maybe more."
Meanwhile, he'll be scouting for talent elsewhere to build a team of 20 to 24 players in the coming months.
For players on the pro team, in a league one level below Major League Soccer, it's a full-time, year-round job. Housing is included, with an agreement to utilize CSU Monterey Bay housing. (Players with families will be eligible for alternatives to campus housing.)
"We've had inquiries from all over the world. The problem is not getting players, it's getting the right players," Beshoff says.
While Yallop is working on building a team, Beshoff will be working on renovating the stadium at CSUMB, which is in need of $9 million to $12 million of repairs, including essentials like electrical and accessibility compliance.
The Montage sponsorship will go toward regular team operations, not one-time construction. The details of the agreement were not disclosed, but Packer and Beshoff say it includes an agreement for players to utilize Montage health services, like its physical therapy and urgent care MoGo clinics.
In announcing the sponsorship on Thursday, Montage and Monterey Bay FC officials also showed a blank mock-up of the future jersey, with the underwriting sponsor's name, and the attire sponsor's (Puma) logo.
Final jersey design is in the works, and the public is invited to weigh in here with a survey. (And maybe you're not in on the soccer—err, football—lingo. A uniform isn't a uniform, it's a "kit.")
The inaugural season is slated to begin in March 2022.
