To say that the Monterey Jazz Festival was missed during shelter-in-place might be an understatement. Tickets became available for sale to the general public for the 64th MJF on July 16, and four days later, they ran out. Per a press release, they officially sold out Tuesday, July 20.
Executive Director Colleen Bailey, who took the festival virtual last year due to Covid-19, saw no decrease in popularity. Going virtual for the 63rd year expanded their already global reach.
She states in the press release, “It was clear by the demand for tickets to the festival that people have missed the sense of joy and community that live music events like the Monterey Jazz Festival deliver. We’ve really missed our community and can’t wait to welcome them back in September.”
The event, which spans the weekend of Sept. 24-26, will have 22 performances, with a total of 21 hours of continuous music. As always, the lineup will include big names in jazz and GRAMMY winners such as Herbie Hancock and Pat Methney and Miho Hazama and more.
But the Jazz Festival isn't just for established names. As always, they also set up the stage for the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra which will be conducted by celebrated composer and pianist Gerald Clayton.
The cap for large-scale outdoor gatherings in California is currently capped at 10,000 people. (That threshold is well beyond the 2,500 limited-ticket capacity MJF sold this year.)
Those who didn't grab a ticket this time around fret not. MJF will extend musical events through a new program called MJF After Hours, which will be done in partnership with local businesses.
