Brooke L. French and her family found Carmel in 2017, after she already decided that she was done with her 14-year-long career as a lawyer in Atlanta.
"I never thought that it would be possible," she says about becoming a novelist, a decision she made during very long commute to and from her legal practice.
She started her first book, Carolina Variant, in 2018, only to put it away after Covid-19 hit. The thriller was about an outbreak, as if she invented it—literary agents advised her to wait. So she started her second thriller, Inhuman Acts, and published it first, in 2022. Carolina Variant followed in June 2023. Now, she has two series launched and is planning to continue with both, releasing a book every 18 months.
Carolina Variant's heroine, Tess Oliver is an Atlanta lawyer, like French. But that's where the similarity ends, because Tess has a gift that could be described as paranormal. She can relive her memories, even though it sometimes almost kills her.
Inhuman Acts, on the other hand, is located in Chattanooga, another place where French used to live. Its main character is ecologist Letty Duquesne who is also dealing with an outbreak of a mysterious disease that falls on the Tennessee town. With the help of disgraced detective Andrew Marsh, Letty follows the virus's epidemiological trail. (But her every move is watched. And the source animal is closer than she thinks.)
As a reader, French is fond of many thriller writers, including Robert Galbraith, a pseudonym of J. K. Rowling for her detective series. As a person, she cannot believe that her family discovered Carmel after her husband's job moved him to the West Coast. Currently, she is working on the second volume of the Duquesne adventures. This time, the plot will take her to the Arctic and French is having a lot of fun, researching how scientists conduct their work on ice.
Inhuman Acts is available at River House Books in Carmel. Carolina Variant is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and Target. It is coming to local bookstores soon. Visit brookelfrench.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.