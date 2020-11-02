It's a sad day for downtown Monterey, which is losing two businesses housed in the same building.
On Oct. 31, Cafe Lumiere announced via Instagram that they would be closing their doors for good without citing specific reasons. "Dear Lumieries, we will be closing out doors permanently at our downtown location on Sunday November 8," the post read. The business known for their solid coffee and tea offerings and unorthodox food menu, and has been in business for 13 years.
It was also a beloved study and hangout spot bringing in regular crowd of busy students and colorful characters, including a group of retired Sicilian fishermen, many of whom immigrated to Monterey back in the ’50s.
The next day, Nov. 1, the adjacent Osio Theater announced via Instagram they would be closing. It has been closed since shelter-in-place began in March.
"Dear Monterey, We are sad to announce that the Osio Theater has permanently closed. We are so grateful to you for allowing us to be a vibrant part of our community. We love you and we'll see you soon," the post read.
The Osio was Monterey County's only movie theater that spotlighted independent and art films. It shut down once before in 2015, and then was revived in 2016 under new ownership comprised of former employees.
The theater transitioned again in 2019 to a nonprofit. The Osio was also known to have the "Best Movie Theater Popcorn," according to the Weekly staff, more than once.
Cafe Lumiere's operations manager, Jude Garcia, has set up an "Employee Fund" on GoFundMe in order to help ease the transition for their employees. All money will be only be distributed to current and former employees.
The Weekly was not able to obtain comment from business owners or board members by the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.