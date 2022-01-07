Pat Hathaway spent his life taking and collecting photographs, and his historical photo collection includes over 80,000 images from different parts of the Central Coast, documenting daily life and big events, including things the opening of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the bridges of Cannery Row and Japanese divers diving for abalone at Point Lobos. His photo collection has been used for publications, research, historical displays and postcards. The maps and images and ephemera go back to the 1840s.
“There are photos that give a glimpse of everyday life of Monterey Bay,” said Inga Waite, Monterey Public Library Director.
The fate of Hathaway's unprecedented collection was called into question after he died, and no will was discovered laying out a plan for the photos. A court battle brewed over who would become administrator of his estate, but was eventually settled when Kent Seavey was the lone contender seeking the role of conservator.
On Dec. 24, the court agreed with Seavey as to where that unrivaled collection of photos should go: to the Monterey County Historical Society.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the Historical Society, which is based in Salinas, announced the good news.
James Perry, executive director of the Historical Society, said in a statement that these images are “way too important to stay locked up in a vault.”
The photos will remain publicly accessible. "It will take several months to organize the collection for the public to access, it but we look forward to sharing this historic treasure with our local community and beyond," Perry added. "All I truly hoped for was that Mr. Hathaway's collection would remain in Monterey County but still be accessible to visitors. I am very grateful that the Monterey County Historical Society had the appropriate facilities to accept this gift with a secure temperature-controlled safe environment."
Seavey, who considered himself a friend of Hathaway, first became the temporary administrator of the estate on Jan. 26, 2021. According to court papers, Hathaway’s entire estate was worth about $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.