Despite an overcast Saturday, the annual West End Celebration drew thousands of people to Sand City over the weekend of Aug. 26-27 for live music on multiple stages, and a range of local food, artisan goods and fine art.
Dancing crowds, including a lot of fashionable attire, gathered around various stages for live music on both days.
The beer booths were especially busy, and ice cream and pineapple whip were popular.
One notable aspect was the disappearance of huge automatic weapons on Sand City Police officers wearing bulky bulletproof vests, seen in years' past. Much friendlier-looking officers and Monterey County sheriff's deputies were posted at the entrances and mingled quietly throughout the crowd.
