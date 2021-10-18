The 11th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebrations put the local LGBTQ+ community in the spotlight on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Central Park in Salinas. Supporters came out to celebrate Pride with informational booths, games, painting, food and performances, including a fabulous drag show. Performers danced to lively pop songs as the crowd enjoyed the show.
More than 200 people attended the three-hour afternoon event, the nonprofit's first since the pandemic. They celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2019.
Members of the community celebrated and also got emotional, with some speakers sharing stories of coming out in some powerful speeches.
