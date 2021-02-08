Six schools were represented this Saturday in the countywide Poetry Out Loud Competition. Hosted by the Arts Council of Monterey, the competition welcomed teenaged contestants from Alisal, Pacific Grove, Rancho San Juan, Soledad, Gonzales high schools and York School to the (virtual) stage last Saturday, Feb. 6.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetic recitation contest created in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation—and locally—the Arts Council For Monterey County. Students compete first at a school-level, then move on to a countywide competition. The winner of that competition then moves on to the state competition and then to the finals where they compete with other High School-aged poets nationwide.
The purpose of the Poetry Out Loud competition is to foster a love of contemporary and classic poetry through memorization, analysis and performance.
Streaming live, the county-level contested was hosted by local poet Garland Thompson and stitched together individual student performances. Pacific Grove High school student Claire Roggeman came in third place and Sherry Wu of York school came in second place.
The coveted first place position was won by Tawny Hoang, a senior at Soledad High. Hoang recited the poem "Self Help," by Michael Ryan.
Hoang will advance to the state level competition and will compete with other county-level champions in Sacramento inside the State Legislature, later this year. All her travel expenses will be paid.
