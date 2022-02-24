Steve-O has suffered through some punishing stunts. Think firecrackers blasting where the sun doesn't shine, nether regions stapled or slammed with a baseball bat. But the Jackass star sets firm limits.
“I try to avoid spinal cord injury,” Steve-O says.
The stunt actor and comedian is on the road, bringing his multimedia show to Monterey’s Golden State Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 27. Billed as The Bucket List tour, it combines standup, the shocking and often painful bits that made the television series and movies can’t-look-away hits and video.
“I had a handful of ideas I’ve been sitting on, some for decades,” he explains. “It occurs to me that I’m running out of time to do these Jackass type stunts.”
Steve-O refers to the act as a journey of absurd ideas—and it’s a love story. “The first item on the Bucket List represents how I came to feel strongly that I found the one,” he say, referring to his fiancee.
Keep in mind that little word “represents.” There's likely something ill-advised behind it.
His fiancee appears in many of the videos, and she doesn’t really approve of all his stunts. He continues through the flow of a relationship—the conflicts and make ups, stability as a couple and the inevitable discussion of children.
This isn’t really a spoiler alert because the stunt representing this moment can’t really be imagined. But it does include “vasectomy” in the title.
No matter. Steve-O’s package has been through many trials over the years.
“It’s fantastically absurd,” he says of the show, “yet beautiful and touching as a love story.”
The comic has been at this cringe-inducing form of humor for so long that stunts actually play out in dreams. One time as he slept, an image of his producer tracing a dartboard on Steve-O’s face with a Sharpie drifted into his mind. Conjuring stunts can be equally easy when awake.
“I can say the formula is as simple as coming up with something no one would do and doing it,” he explains. “The priority is creating absurd moments. It’s easy to communicate that with humor.”
During the pandemic lockdown, Steve-O was able to take a break and examine the current act. He refined the show, eliminating a few of the skits.
Back on the road, he feels he is bringing something more imaginative and unexpected to the audience.
“It’s stronger,” Steve-O observes. “I’m so excited about it.”
Excited is not the word most would use when there’s a possible blow below the belt coming. But this is Steve-O. He gets equally excited over less agonizing pursuits, such as photography.
When I spoke to him over the phone on a Thursday morning, he had returned from a shopping trip.
“I just bought two tripods and an ultra wide angle lens,” he reports. “The camera shop is my happy place.”
Oh, and he hasn’t ticked every stunt from his bucket list. Not yet, anyway.
“I have mapped out a follow up to the Bucket List,” he says. “It’s called the Steve-O’s Gone Too Far Tour. Everyone’s aggressively trying to talk me out of it.”
7pm Sunday, Feb. 27. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $40-$60. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
