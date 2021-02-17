Featured
Student filmmakers wanted for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship.
Film classes are not usually a compulsory course in school, but that doesn't mean that there are a lack of aspiring local filmmakers out there. The Monterey County Film Commission is now accepting applications for the Richard Tyler Film Student Scholarship Award Program through April, 7, 2021.
The award, named in honor of Director Emeritus Richard Tyler, is a permanent endowment at the Community Foundation for Monterey County. The award amount of $2,000 is meant to support cinematic arts education through the funding of a specific student project.
Student filmmakers must be at least 18-years-old or older to apply and and must be currently enrolled for at least nine units at a community college, university or accredited post-secondary film school in Monterey County. Specifics on funding limitations and questions about collaborative projects are detailed and outlined in the scholarship application.
In 2020, CSU Monterey Bay Cinematic Arts and Technology student Reyna Bautista Gonzales earned the $2,000 first place award. The second place $2,000 prize went to went Kristin Rebozzi, another CSUMB student.
For more information call (831) 646-0910; email info@filmmonterey.org, or visit filmmonterey.org
