If there was one person that was going to innovate what a virtual event would look like, musician and innovator Philip Glass would be a great bet. And innovate he has. The 2021 Days and Nights Festival has yet to be scheduled but until then the team behind the festival has curated a series of film experiences from notable performances and events of the past and will release them on a rolling basis. All films will be accessible through the the Days and Nights Festival film portal.
The film experience began officially on Feb. 4 with the release of 2017's "Whistleblower," a collaboration between Glass and actor/poet Jerry Quickley; "The Pattern of the Surface," a postmodern piece choreographed by Molissa Fenley; and 2017's "Heart Strings," a musical exploration of the Dali Lama's exile from Tibet featuring Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal. The films were produced and directed by filmmaker Arturo Béjar for his company Obsidian Lens.
There are more filmed performances scheduled officially through April, and more are yet to come, according to a statement from festival organizers. The official date of the 2021 Days and Nights Festival has yet to be announced.
The Days and Nights Festival will also be changing its ticketing model to become more transparent and equitable. Instead of raising money per view from a single streaming site, the films will offered for rent or for download on a variety of platforms. The money raised will then be distributed to all those involved.
Thirty percent will go to the performers and companies, 30 percent to the rights holders of said material, 30 percent will fund global distribution and future works, and 10 percent will go toward the cost of producing the films.
