The 2023 California Roots Music and Art Festival (which takes place Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28) will not be available for streaming, the organizers announced on social media on Monday, May 15, describing the decision as a difficult one. Cali Roots, the largest reggae festival in the U.S., has been available to stream for free each year since 2016.
"We made the decision to not stream, as we have been giving the stream away for seven years for free and this was the year we needed to look at the what and why," Dan Sheehan, co-owner of Good Vibez Presents, the production company behind Cali Roots, wrote in an email.
"People think we can just charge, but if we charge it's a massive cost and the artist takes most of that revenue," he added, explaining why the festival will not be offering paid streaming option. "The cost to live stream is through the roof. Everything costs more and our budget has increased dramatically over the last 12 months."
In the official online announcement, the organizers said their goal is to offer best possible experience to their fans. "We have decided to focus our energy on providing the best onsite experience," the message reads. And yes, tickets are still available.
The Weekly's coverage of 2023 Cali Roots will hit newsstands in our Thursday, May 25 issue. This year's lineup includes: Rebelution, Wu-Tang Clan, Stick Figure, Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Shaggy and more. Expect yoga, sound healing and interactive art.
California Roots Music and Art Festival Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28. Tickets range from $151 for a single day ticket to $820 for a four-day VIP pass. californiarootsfestival.com.
(0) comments
