A visit of Chicago-based PARA.MAR Dance Theatre successfully marked the first session of the Carmel Dance Festival and felt like an inaugural dance for those who gathered.
The idea for the festival came as a response to Carmel’s request for more movement, since it already has fabulous wine, foods and other forms of arts, organizers explain. Grant and Lillian Barbeito founded the festival just this year, combining their expertise in dance with a “relentless love for the environment.” They are planning for a busy season, with performances lined up for September, November and December.
The evening performance I attended was paired with Carmel’s fresh air—since the event took place outside, at the Sunset Center—as well as wine and hors d'oeuvres.
The main course of the evening was the performance of PARA.MAR, a contemporary ballet repertory company, founded in 2020 and directed by award-winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez. We had a chance to see the West Coast premiere of “kiss,” choreographed by Stephanie Martinez, a new solo for Princess Grace Award winner Ching Ching Wong by Lucas Crandall and a much anticipated quintet by Jennifer Archibald.
The multiracial group of young people that performed Saturday night was astonishing. The ease with which they moved presented a shocking contrast to the immobility of countless months of lockdown. Their joy and the warmth they created worked better than outside heaters placed around the chairs.
During their time in Monterey County, PARA.MAR Dance Theatre offered classes and a workshop.
Next on the Carmel Dance Festival lineup is the debut of Ballare Carmel, a new professional dance company that is the talk of the town, organizers say. They will perform on Saturday, September 18.
