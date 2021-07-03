It's a long and winding journey for the American Tin Cannery building in Pacific Grove to become a hotel, and along the way tenants are leaving. The popular anchor restaurant, First Awakenings, relocated just up the street to David Avenue in Monterey this spring. Next, the ArtWorks @ Pacific Grove studios that are currently home to 17 artist studios, are moving out after four-and-a-half years in the space.
The nonprofit Arts Council for Monterey County holds the lease and then subleases it out to artists. They've been instructed by their landlord, Foursome Development, to vacate by early October, according to Erin Lyman, programs and events coordinator for the Arts Council.
The Arts Council is looking for a home for all of those artists before the move-out date, and asking members of the public who might have creative ideas for potential affordable locations to reach out with suggestions by emailing info@arts4mc.org.
They're looking for any kind of large, open environment—a warehouse, historic building or retail space could work—of at least 3,000 square feet. Ideally a new space would have foot traffic with viewers and potential supporters of the artists.
Eventually, Lyman adds, the vision is to provide studio space throughout the county, with smaller cooperative spaces in the ArtWorks model in various Peninsula cities and Salinas. For now, any location anywhere in the county is fair game as they work against the clock. And splitting the group into two locations is a possibility as well.
"What artists have told us they need most is affordable studio space," Lyman says.
