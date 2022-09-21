A unique duo of partners in music and life will perform at Folktale Winery on Sunday, Sept. 25.
While Mike Trotter writes the music and words, it was Tanya Blount Trotter, his wife and music partner, who came up with the name The War and Treaty.
“At first we were Mike and Tanya, then we got bored and changed that," says Tanya, who before joining forces with Mike, had a full-time career as an R&B singer and actress. After that, they kept changing the name again and again. With the seventh time, Mike questioned another change and Tanya got upset. Then he got upset that she got upset. They started to argue and finally, she says: "This is not a war. We have to come up with some sort of treaty."
And so they did, even though there is another story behind the motif of war, a very particular kind of story.
While Tanya started singing gospel in a Washington, D.C. church, Mike had served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq. There, he continued to make write music for the fallen. The military quickly realized they were dealing with a unique talent, and assigned him to this function full time, performing at funerals and memorial services.
Music stands for half of the Trotters' ability. The other is compassion and music as a tool of a spiritual uplift.
"I did not fight for one type of face," Trotter says about his time in military, referring to racism in the world, and now bringing his philosophy of healing and hope to the civilian world.
In a unique duet of a husband and wife, The War and Treaty is compared to classic Ike and Tina Turner rock-infused soul. To test if you like the sounds, play "Are You Ready to Love Me" or "That's How Love is Made" or "Set My Soul On Fire."
"We believe in love," Mike says. "We believe in one human race."
Mike and Tanya met in Laurel, Maryland, and now reside in Albion, Michigan. In 2018, they released their debut album Healing Tide, followed by Hearts Town in 2020. Together, they create a soundtrack to their lives, Mike says, now passing their love of music to the younger generations. Their children are already involved, with their 18-year-old running their merch club.
"I do believe that working together makes our marriage better," Tanya says. "We are better communicators that others because we do business together."
The duo has never played in Monterey County before, and are super excited to come. Click here to check out the vibe.
The War and Treaty performs 5-8:30pm on Sunday, Sept. 25 outdoors at Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $40-$65. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com.
