Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, jamon Iberico from The Meatery and a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster.
The common denominator here is Car Week 2023, which wrapped up on Sunday after 10 days, 35 events, a lot of food, fun and automotive glam—as well as a few weathered hulks. One of the highlights of the RM Sotheby’s Auction in Monterey was a collection of barn find Ferraris.
One of these—the battered shell of a 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider—could not have even made it to the lawn at Concours d’Lemons. Despite missing an engine, wheels, an interior and other necessities, the rare find gaveled for almost $1.9 million.
A pristine Ferrari—a 1967 412P—drew the highest amount at auction, selling at Bonhams for $30.2 million. Yet bidding for the car was slower than expected. And overall, it was a down year for the five auction houses bringing vehicles to the Peninsula, according to the upscale lifestyle brand Hagerty.
The 836 vehicles sold during Car Week brought in a total of $396.7 million. While the figure is staggering, it’s down from 2022, when total sales approached $473 million—admittedly a record; the 2023 mark still surpassed the previous mark of $395 million set in 2015.
Hagerty’s research arm attributes this to a downturn that began last year due to “increased discipline at the higher end of the market” after collectors went on a binge during the pandemic, among other reasons. This is reflected in the average sale price—$474,519 this year compared to $591,768 in 2022.
Yet there were some big numbers. Behind the Ferrari 412P came a 1957 Jaguar XKSS Roadster that went for $13.2 million at RM Sotheby’s and a string of seven-figure vehicles. Ranked number 10 in terms of sale price for the week was a 1912 Simplex that brought just over $4 million through Gooding & Company.
And records continue to be set. Gooding established a new standard for the auction price of a Mercer when a 1914 Type 35-J Raceabout gaveled for almost $4.8 million.
There were more cars available at auction than in the past, with 1,225 vehicles on offer compared to 1,023 a year ago. The 2023 event saw Gooding’s largest catalog. Mecum Auctions presented more vehicles carrying $1 million-plus estimates than ever.
Perhaps the week’s most unusual moment came on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, at Mecum, held on the grounds of the Del Monte Golf Course behind the Hyatt Regency Monterey. A 1948 Packard Super 8 convertible rolled onto the block. Inside was its owner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That’s right, the six time NBA MVP, six time NBA champion and all-around legend was selling a prized classic. Bidding on it was Reggie Jackson, the 14 time MLB All Star and five time World Series champion, much to the amusement—and delight—of the crowd (and the auctioneer, who was urging Reggie on).
This is, however, August. Mr. October was outbid. The car—along with a jersey and autographed basketball—sold for $346,500.
But if you discount the potential financial windfall, the big winner was Jim Patterson of Louisville, Kentucky. The aforementioned 1937 Mercedes earned Best of Show at Concours d’Elegance. It marked the third time Patterson has claimed the collecting world’s ultimate crown and the 10th honor for the Mercedes marque. The Mercedes was picked from a field of 216 cars gathered from around the world.
At The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a 1956 Ferrari Superamerica Superfast took Best of Show honors. The car is owned by Anne Brockinton Lee and was among 200 vehicles on display. There were 17 supercars and prototypes unveiled at the automotive garden party.
Ferrari barn finds were the unofficial theme of Car Week 2023. There were 20 of them auctioned by Sotheby’s. And at the invitation-only event at Pasadera—Concours Alumni Celebration—that opened the 10 day spree, a 1963 Ferrari Lusso barn find was named Best in Show.
There is no award presented for best food or drink—although there should be. At Motorlux, Seaside’s The Meatery spread tables with charcuterie, cured meats and pates for the taking—a rare treat. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, set up six stations representing global flavors, each with five or six options and a special cocktail. That may win the nonexistent prize, although chef Colin Moody’s chicken wings at Pasadera, prepared in the same manner as his fried chicken (which is arguably the best in the county) would be reason enough for a runoff.
If numbers lagged at the auctions, events themselves were unaffected. The fairway at Concours d’Elegance was crowded with well-heeled (literally and figuratively) enthusiasts. It was the same at The Quail and Motorlux, where Hagerty—which organizes both the luxury event and the down-to-rust Concours d’Lemons—added space to allow for larger attendance. They also tacked on another day to the Broad Arrow Auction at the Jet Center.
Automobilia, held in Seaside, went from two days to three. Shows cars were back on the streets of Carmel (and in Devendorf Park). Acura in the Park, Concours for a Cause and Concours Carmel joined Prancing Ponies Women’s Car Show. Last year’s Corkscrew Hillclimb at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca returned. And a broad new event with activities, food trucks and exhibits dubbed Monterey Motorsports Festival filled the Monterey County Fair & Event Center.
Not all results have been tallied. But Concours d’Elegance did raise $2.68 this year to be distributed to around 90 local charities benefitting area youth.
