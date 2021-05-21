The Monterey County Board of Supervisors will move to publicly censure Sheriff Steve Bernal following the release of a District Attorney's report on their determination that while the sheriff misappropriated funds in using on-the-clock deputies to drive dignitaries and their spouses around during a 2019 statewide conference, the behavior didn't rise to the level of provably criminal.
In an addendum to the board's agenda for their meeting on Tuesday, May 25, the board will consider adopting the resolution censuring Bernal "for failure to faithfully perform his duties by allowing inappropriate expenditures of county funds during the 2019 California State Sheriffs' Association in Monterey County."
In the narrative for the agenda item, posted after 5pm Friday, the supervisors note that while the District Attorney determined that criminal charges should not be filed, the Board of Supervisors is concerned about the findings in the report.
The investigation, which ultimately led to no charges being filed against Bernal, is laid out in the report sent to County Administrative Officer Charles McKee by District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. In her introductory letter to McKee, Pacioni wrote that her office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bernal committed any crime in connection with the conference.
The report was released to the Weekly, nearly one year after its preparation, on May 21, 2021 in response to a Public Records Act request the paper filed on March 26. Initially, both the county and the District Attorney refused to release the eight-page report, with the county contending the report belonged to the DA and wasn't theirs to release, and the DA stating the document is "a confidential law enforcement report exempted from disclosure" by government code.
McKee says he released the report because the District Attorney had agreed to waive confidentiality.
District 1 Supervisor Luis Alejo calls the District Attorney's investigative report "downright troubling" in that it shows what the supervisor calls "a complete misuse of taxpayer resources."
"Sheriff's deputies were not only places in a compromised situation, but were made to essentially serve as Uber drivers for non-related work and leisure activities that had nothing to do with serving our county residents," Alejo says. "Other county resources, like ammunition, was unlawfully used and there was likely fraudulent coding of deputies' work hours too."
According to the DA's report, prepared by Chief Investigator Ryan McGuirk, the Sheriff's Office provided 21,000 rounds of ammunition for a day of shooting for conference attendees at the Swiss Rifle Club in Gonzales; a gun manufacturer provided an additional 20,000 rounds. Per the report, while attendees at the club were served alcohol, they were only allowed to partake after they finished shooting.
Meanwhile, deputies who were on duty to drive conference attendees and their guests to various events, were told to leave their regular duty assignments to account for their work hours on their time cards. A deputy who regularly worked the jail but was tasked with driving that week was told to leave the jail assignment in place.
Board of Supervisors chair Wendy Root Askew says the censure is the most available step the board can take to send a message that Bernal's behavior regarding the conference was unacceptable, but that the sheriff, as an elected official, ultimately reports to the voters.
"When I read the investigation, there were quite a few things that jumped out to me that were concerning," she says. "As the stewards of taxpayer dollars, and as the oversight body responsible for ensuring county policies are enforced and our funds are used appropriately, the report was concerning."
Supervisor John Phillips, a retired prosecutor and Superior Court judge, says that using "some" law enforcement resources is appropriate when you're staffing a large event involving sheriffs from all over the state, but in the case of the 2019 California State Sheriff's Association conference, that use went too far.
"I think it should have been handled more like the sheriff providing resources at Laguna Seca events and the AT&T Pro-Am," Phillips says. "That way the county is compensated for those resources being used. I do have a concern that county resources were used in a way not beneficial to the county."
A sheriff's spokesperson says the department would have no comment until it had reviewed the agenda item. It was unclear if Bernal had been given advanced notice the censure proposal was coming.
