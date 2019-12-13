I'm a little sad to report that the U.S.—or at least around these coastal elite parts—hasn't jumped on the meat pie train like the U.K. has. Cornish pasties? Shepherd's pie? Northern pork pies? Anyone?
In the downtown(ish) and new(ish) Monterey area, there is indeed a surprising concentration of meat pies because of the surprising (or is the word concerning) number of British pubs.
If a business claims to be a British pub you need two things on your menu: fish 'n' chips (Made with beer batter—not tempura!—you monsters) and meat pie, along with a good selections of ales and stouts, but that's not the important bit here.
Instead of messing with delicate pie doughs however, it's understandable that most pubs here would opt for non-pastry meat pie. Flour and butter get messy. So instead of pork pies and cornish pasties, most pubs in this area are opting for shepherd's pie and cottage pie, which are topped with a "crust" of potato "mash."
Crown and Anchor has two kinds of meat pie: steak and kidney pie, that's the kind with a traditional pastry crust, and cottage pie, which has the mash top.
Let's talk about the latter, because it spins this idea of "pie" in a lot of people's heads—or at least mine, because I think about categories (and pie) a lot. It's not filled with fruit. And it's not made of pastry. It's like anti-pie and yet it's called pie.
But here's something it does share with pie: It's comfort in a slice.
Crown and Anchor's cottage pie is a solid rendition and they hit all the marks. The ground beef that makes the bulk of the filing is caramelized to perfection which I find is the most important step. If the meat is under-salted and under caramelized at the point everything else like goes in, it's worthless and the beef flavor is not coming back.
While most places rely on the beefy filling to essentially be the "gravy" of the pie, Crown and Anchor's cottage pie also gets their gravy from the generous dose they ladle over on top of the pie.
You'd think it'd be a mushy mess and pretty unsophisticated. Yeah, it's unsophisticated, but that doesn't mean it's textureless or terrible. The beef flavor is there and because it was properly caramelized, the foundation is sure-footed in both flavor and crispness.
Echoing the solid flavors of the filling and crisped texture of the minced meat is the a fluffy potato mash piled on top, that is just kissed in a hot oven, getting golden brown and crusty.
It looks formidable and especially accompanied by a beer, and yet the sight of it is oddly comforting. Pie has that effect on people.
