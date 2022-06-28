Called Out (copy)

Chualar Union School District will receive state funds from the California Office of Emergency Services to cover the expenses from flooding that took place in 2019.

 Joel Angel Juárez

The California Office of Emergency Services will reimburse Chualar Union School District $31,773.75 for cleaning and replacing a wall on the soccer field after the floods and mudflows that lashed Monterey Countyin late November to early December 2019. The flood inundated homes in different parts of town and CUSD’s soccer field. 

The district spent $42,365 and the reimbursement will cover 75 percent of it. CUSD will also receive $3,177.38 to cover administrative costs.

