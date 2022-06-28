The California Office of Emergency Services will reimburse Chualar Union School District $31,773.75 for cleaning and replacing a wall on the soccer field after the floods and mudflows that lashed Monterey Countyin late November to early December 2019. The flood inundated homes in different parts of town and CUSD’s soccer field.
The district spent $42,365 and the reimbursement will cover 75 percent of it. CUSD will also receive $3,177.38 to cover administrative costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.