The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for Monterey and the rest of the U.S. west coast after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga Saturday morning.
Officials expect "dangerous" waves of 1 to 3 feet and strong currents. Everyone should stay out of the water and away from the shore, the advisory said.
The tsunami waves will arrive in pulses throughout the day.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022
The Monterey tidal gauge just recently experienced a rapid rise with the most recent wave arrival (see chart).
Avoid venturing onto the immediate coastline today. pic.twitter.com/gEN9TMuLTo
"Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring," the NWS alert said. "Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."
Satellite imagery caught the eruption.
Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022
