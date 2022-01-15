Tsunami Advisory

A underwater volcano eruption near the country of Tonga on Saturday morning has prompted tsunami advisories along the U.S. west coast. 

 Courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami advisory for Monterey and the rest of the U.S. west coast after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga Saturday morning. 

Officials expect "dangerous" waves of 1 to 3 feet and strong currents. Everyone should stay out of the water and away from the shore, the advisory said. 

"Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring," the NWS alert said. "Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

Satellite imagery caught the eruption. 

Christopher Neely covers a mixed beat that includes the environment, water politics, and Monterey County's Board of Supervisors. He began at the Weekly in 2021 after five years on the City Hall beat in Austin, TX.

