A Salinas woman convicted in the ongoing molestation of her daughter's friend faces new charges of cocaine possession and resisting arrest after deputies conducting checks to ensure convicted sex offenders are complying with the terms of their release knocked on the door of her Las Palmas home.
Annette Banda, 56, was one of three convicted sex offenders arrested Sept. 28 after the Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Enforcement (S.A.F.E.) Team conducted compliance checks over two days late last month. She pleaded not guilty on Oct. 1 to a charge of felony cocaine possession and resisting arrest.
Banda initially was sentenced to probation in 2014 after she admitted to the ongoing sexual assault of the victim, a teenage boy who she first began assaulting when he was 14 and friends with her daughter. She could have faced five years and eight months in prison.
She went on to serve prison time, though, when deputies conducting a compliance check on Dec. 7, 2016, found she had placed password protections on her iPhone and iPad in violation of the terms of her probation. In that instance, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Carrie Panetta imposed the full sentence in June 2017. Banda was released on April 20 of this year.
She's due to appear in court again on Oct. 9.
S.A.F.E. team deputies also arrested Carmel Valley resident Eric Norby, 52, on charges of possession of child pornography and violating the terms of his probation, and Prunedale resident Matthew Mathison, 34, on charges of possession of drug and drug paraphernalia and violating the terms of his parole.
The S.A.F.E. team routinely conducts operations to ensure registered sex offenders are in compliance with their registration obligations and terms of supervision, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.