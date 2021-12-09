In the predawn hours on Thursday, Dec. 9, before a Burger King in Seaside had opened its doors to customers but workers were getting ready for the day, a masked man armed with a handgun entered the restaurant around 5am looking for cash. Police say he was wearing a ski mask covering his face as well as a Burger King uniform, but was not recognizable to any employees on site. He left with $1,300 in cash, and no suspect has yet been located.
Just a few hours later, police were investigating another robbery from earlier this week, viewing security camera footage at the Economy Inn on Fremont Boulevard. They observed suspicious activity on the video, and went to investigate a potential drug-related case.
When a suspect started fighting with a police officer there, Seaside Police responded all-out, with at least four additional police vehicles and Acting Chief Nick Borges on the scene.
Five people were detained during a search and a small dog was being held by Animal Control; police found paraphernalia associated with injecting heroin and/or fentanyl.
"There's clear evidence of heroin use in some of these rooms," Borges says. "Heroin and fentanyl are one of our biggest challenges. It's the most addictive drug I've ever seen in my life."
Two people were arrested on drug-related charges and parole/probation violations police observed at the Economy Inn.
