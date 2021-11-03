A 19-year-old woman from Carmel was shot dead after a Halloween party in Sacramento. Her boyfriend, a 20-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force, was present at the location, and arrested for accessory to murder, although he has not been charged. A 21-year-old woman and her 27-year-old brother have been charged with murder and accessory to murder, respectively.
Members of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 19-year-old Leilani "Lani" Beauchamp on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 31, in Corral De Tierra outside of Salinas, where here remains were seemingly abandoned.
Beauchamp, who graduated in 2019 from Carmel Valley High School, was enrolled in a college in Sacramento. She was allegedly shot intentionally by Jessica Quintanilla, 21, of Pittsburg (in Contra Costa County). Police say the young women were accompanied at the location by two men, one of them Quintanilla’s sibling, 27-year-old Marco Quintanilla, and Juan Parra-Peralta, Beauchamp's boyfriend and an airman 1st class assigned to the 60th aerial port squadron at Travis Air Force Base, located in Fairfield, about an hour's drive from Sacramento.
Beauchamp left a Sacramento Halloween party late on Saturday night with two Air Force members who share the Fairfield home. It is not clear what happened at the residence, where police believe she was ultimately killed. Police arrested Jessica Quintanilla on suspicion of murder and her brother on charges of accessory to murder. He was also charged with violating his parole for a felony conviction for attempted murder.
Two suspects, Jessica and Marco Quintanilla, appeared in court in Fairfield today, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Both will be back in court tomorrow, Nov. 4. Jessica Quintanilla is being held without bail and Marco Quintanilla is being held on $50,000 bail.
“The detectives are still working on it,” says Public Information Officer Lieutenant Jausiah Jacobsen of the Fairfield Police Department, the lead agency in this investigation. “The court proceedings started and there’s nothing to share yet.”
Carmel Unified School District Superintendent Ted Knight called the news “heartbreaking.”
“This shocking incident brings grief to our entire community,” he wrote in an announcement distributed among the community. “This sudden and senseless loss of life causes us all indescribable sorrow.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for a celebration of life for Beauchamp, which has already exceeded its $10,000 goal as friends offer an outpouring of love and support.
"We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family," her family wrote in their post.
The remains are still with the Monterey County Coroner's Office, Jacobson says, and will be soon moved to the coroner’s office in Fairfield.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigation are also cooperating in the investigation.
If anyone has information about the case is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.
