Salinas Police on Nov. 4 arrested a staff member at El Sausal Middle School after conducting an investigation that led them to believe an adult had inappropriate physical contact with a student at the school.
Dalia Farfan, 26, is a community liaison at El Sausal Middle, and Farfan was arrested for alleged lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.
In a statement, the Salinas Union High School District administration said they are shocked about Farfan’s arrest and they are fully cooperating with Salinas PD. Farfan has been placed on administrative leave.
School community liaisons are specialized staff that act as resources to parents, students, principals and teachers, according to SUHSD. This includes communication between a student's school and home environment, with tools such as homework calendars and weekly progress reports. The role is meant to help parents most effectively support their child's learning and be involved.
According to her social media presence, Farfan attended Salians High School, in the same district as El Sausal.
A message seeking comment from Farfan was not immediately returned as of Thursday afternoon.
