Adrienne Lara, a Greenfield High School teacher, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4, by Greenfield police and booked into Monterey County Jail on charges of forgery, embezzlement, theft of public funds and altering medical records.
She appeared for an arraignment hearing in Monterey County Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 6, where she was represented by attorney Joseph A. Cisneros of the Biegel Law Firm. The 51-year-old teacher was formally charged with one count of embezzlement and entered a plea of not guilty.
Prosecutors say that more charges may be forthcoming.
Bail was set at $10,000 and Lara remained in custody after the hearing.
Cisneros says he hadn't yet reviewed the charges against his client in detail, but notes that Lara has a clean record. He adds that Lara is working with friends and family to collect enough money for her to pay her bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.