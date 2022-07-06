Early in the morning on Tuesday, July 5, Marina police were leaving Natividad Medical Center when they saw a one-vehicle collision at the intersection of Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive, a few blocks away from the hospital.
Inside, they found 29-year-old Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela unresponsive. Valenzuela was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when the officers found her, and they began CPR. Upon further evaluation, they discovered she was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, but died from her injuries.
Valenzuela was the cheer coach at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas. School staff met with the cheer team to talk about Valenzuela's death and provide students with grief support.
“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that our very own Coach Faith has passed away this morning. Her bright smile and kind heart will be missed dearly,"members of the cheer squad posted on the team Instagram account. "We are shocked and saddened by her sudden death and will continue to live on in her spirit.” The team plans to dedicate their season to Valenzuela.
The Salinas Police Department is investigating this homicide and asking for any information. Detective Robert Miller is leading the investigation. You can contact him at 758-7954 or call the anonymous tip line at 775-4222.
