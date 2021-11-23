Antonio Jose Cruz, 35, didn't succeed in his Nov. 17 attempt to escape from Monterey County Jail, but he did make it onto the roof.
Per a statement from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the attempt happened at 1:30pm while Cruz was on the yard with 71 other inmates while some of the jail's deputies "were searching the housing unit."
Though being watched by other deputies, Cruz succeeded in scaling a 15-foot wall to gain access to the roof, and was seen by a deputy, who then alerted other deputies of the attempted jailbreak.
Per the statement, after making to the roof, "Cruz was able to run about 50 yards before surrendering to deputies who then restrained him."
A subsequent inmate count showed all other inmates were accounted for, and Cruz has been re-housed in a high security part of the jail.
Cruz has been in custody since Oct. 21 after the Sheriff's Office arrested him for narcotics violations, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and burglary. Charges for the attempted escape are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.