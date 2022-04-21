San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen announced Wednesday, April 20 that the trial of Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart will move to Monterey County.
Flores’ lawyers filed a change of venue motion on March 9, seeking to move the trial out of San Luis Obispo County where they said it would be impossible for Flores to get a fair and impartial trial.
Now that a new venue has been chosen the court will meet Monday, April 25 to determine a start date for the trial.
Smart disappeared Memorial Day weekend of 1996—Flores, a fellow Cal Poly student at the time, was the last person to see her alive. In the decades since he has been the only suspect. He and father Ruben Flores (who is accused of helping to dispose of Smart's body, which was never found) were arrested April 13, 2021. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The investigation into the case picked up in the past 10 years. The case has also been the subject of extensive national news attention, including the podcast series “Your Own Backyard,” the first episode of which was released in September 2019.
